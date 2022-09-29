BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

BMW to use Amazon Alexa tech to make its own virtual assistant

NewsWire
0
0

German automaker BMW has announced to use Amazon Alexa technology to develop its next-generation voice assistant.

BMW started offering Alexa assistant in select cars in 2018. This time, the company is going to utilise the technology to build its own digital assistant.

The automaker announced its plans during Amazon’s devices launch event late on Wednesday.

“This cooperation with BMW is a great example of what Alexa Custom Assistant was designed for  to make it faster and easier for companies to develop custom intelligent assistants for virtually any device, without the cost and complexity of building from the ground up,” said Dave Limp, senior VP of devices and services at Amazon.

Stephan Durach, senior VP of the connected company and development technical operations at BMW Group, said this move will bring digital experience to a new level.

Amazon is now trying to capture more market share within the automotive industry with its devices.

The company introduced the next generation of Echo Dot and Echo Auto, giving people to bring the convenience of Alexa to every room of your home and into your car.

Echo Auto comes in a new, slimmer design and includes a new adhesive mount for more placement flexibility in your car.

The device is built with five microphones designed to hear your requests over music, the air conditioner, and road noise.

20220929-124204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Enhancement in basic income tax exemption limit of Rs 2.5 lakh...

    Reducing marine debris by 2030: UN panel

    Auto industry not out of woods, RBI’s move to make loans...

    CAIT moves CCI against ‘Chinese’ firm Shopee for hurting Indian SMEs