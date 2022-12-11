INDIA

Board exams may be held from Feb 15, practicals from Jan 1: CBSE

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examinations will begin from February 15, as per the tentative date notified by the Board. The official datesheet has not been released yet.

CBSE released an official notice stating that practical exams for classes 10 and 12 would start from January 1, 2023.

Students can visit the CBSE website for detailed information.

Class 10 examinations of ICSE will start from February 27 and examinations for Class 12 will commence from February 13.

The CBSE issued guidelines to students as well as to its schools spread across the country, according to which the students will be required to appear in schools as per the schedule of practical.

It notifies that students who are absent in the practical will not be provided another chance. All the students will be given complete information about the practical dates and process by their schools.

During the pandemic, the board examinations of classes 10 and 12 were conducted in two different sessions.

Along with this, CBSE has issued clear instructions to the concerned schools to complete the practicals within the stipulated time limit.

CBSE said that the datesheet for board exams of both the classes will be released soon on their website.

The board advised the students to not be confused by any datesheet or information shared on social media unless it is confirmed by the board.

20221211-140804

