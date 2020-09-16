Boat capsize in Rajasthan’s Chambal, 14 missing

Jaipur, Sep 16 (IANS) At least 14 people were missing as a boat carrying around 40 pilgrims capsized in the Chambal river in Rajasthan’s Kota district on Wednesday early morning.

Local administration, villagers, and police teams swung into action to carry out the rescue operations. A State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team also reached there to accelerate the rescue work.

District Collector Ujjawal Singh Rathore said around three dozen villagers of Gothda Kala were going to Kamleshwar Dham across the Chambal River when the boat capsized near Khatoli.

Some of them managed to swim to the shore, but 14 persons were reported missing, including children, said Rathore.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the deaths reported in the incident.

In a tweet, he said, “The incident of overturning a boat near Chambal Dhibari in Khatoli area of Thana in Kota is very sad and unfortunate. My deepest condolences to the families of the victims.”

“Have spoken to the Kota administration to get updates on the issue. Also have directed officials to trace missing people with immediate relief and rescue operations. Local police and administration are at the site. The affected families shall get help from CM’s Relief fund,” he added.

