Boat capsizes during underground cave tour in New York

Rescue efforts were underway on Monday after a boat carrying dozens of people capsized during a cave tour in Lockport, New York, police said.

Lockport Police said that up to 36 passengers were on board the Lockport Cave & Underground tour boat when it capsized in the cave at around 11.45 a.m. on Monday morning, media reported.

Multiple agencies were called to the scene to search for the passengers.

By 12.30 p.m, all passengers on board had been pulled from the water, media reported.

However, multiple people were receiving treatment for injuries and their conditions remain unknown.

Lockport police has along with several other agencies have released a statement saying they are still currently working to rescue multiple people out from the cave after a tour boat capsized.

