boAt joins cult.fit to launch at-home workout programme

Homegrown audio brand boAt on Monday joined cult.fit to launch ‘Fitness Xtended’, an at-home workout programme to help achieve fitness goals.

It will be a six-week programme with a mix of yoga, strength, conditioning, and HIIT workouts created by some of the most well-known fitness and lifestyle coaches, including Suvini Mehra, Naveen Sharma, Carolyn Theresa Simon, and Niran Ponnappa.

“By customising workout routines and run plans, our smartwatches enable users to move beyond basic activity tracking and advance in their fitness journeys,” said Siya Wadhawan, a Brand Manager at boAt.

“With this partnership, we continue to inspire and support boAt heads with products that support healthy living and enable them to select a fitter lifestyle.”

Anyone who owns specific boAt smartwatches can access the programme’s exclusive fitness videos on boAt’s Crest App.

The cult.fit app also offers access to the material. The programme will include two phases of three weeks each and will cover 24 sessions over six weeks.

“This partnership with boAt is a new approach to influencing people about fitness, with the power of accurately tracking the vitals so each of us can understand our unique bodies better and find the best way to stay fit and healthy,” said Naresh Krishnaswamy, Growth and Business Head, at cult.fit.

Meanwhile, the boAt Crest app is currently compatible with boAt Wave beat, Wave style, Wave Pro, Storm Pro, Storm Pro Call, Xtend Pro, Xtend Sport and Primia.

