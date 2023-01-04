BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

boAt to showcase next-gen hearable products at CES 2023

Homegrown audio brand boAt on Wednesday announced that it will be showcasing next-generation hearables developed through its ‘boAt Labs’ at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023.

‘boAt Labs’ has co-engineered next-generation hearables including TWS, neckbands and headphones with global tech companies to offer best-in-class immersive and premium audio experience, according to the company.

“boAt Labs is a testament to our commitment to developing truly innovative technologies in India for the world which accentuates user experience,” Sameer Mehta, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer at boAt, said in a statement.

boAt will be showcasing neckband powered by Dolby, Rockerz 330/333 ANC neckband with Dirac Opteo, Rockerz Apex neckband, Nirvana Nebula, and Airdopes Synth TWS products with Dirac Virtuo.

Further, it will also showcase Nirvana 525 ANC neckband with personalised adaptive EQ, and Nirvana Eutopia headphones for spatial audio with head-tracking.

boAt Labs is currently partnering with Qualcomm, Dolby, Dirac, Mimi, CEVA, Google, THX, Amazon (Alexa) and other global technology leaders to drive innovation in hearable and wearable products to the market.

“We are closely working with global technology companies like Dolby, Dirac, Mimi, CEVA and more which offer innovative technologies that will help facilitate and accelerate our engineering efforts with a specific focus on elevating user experience,” Mehta added.

