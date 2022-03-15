Boat has launched its first made-in-India smartwatch 7 ‘Boat Wave Pro 47’ at Rs 3,199. The new smartwatch comes with features like ASAP Charge, 24A-7 health monitoring, customised fitness plans, live cricket scores and more.

The smartwatch is available in three colour options – active black, deep blue, and pink. The Boat Wave Pro 47 flaunts a 1.69-inch HD display with up to 500 nits brightness support and comes with 100+ cloud-based watch faces. Users can also tailor a custom watch face according to their liking using the boAt Crest App.

The boAt Crest App is available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Onboard sensors include a 24-hour Heart Rate monitor, Temperature Monitor and an SPO2 monitor. It includes multiple sports modes, which can track activities like walking, treadmill, running, indoor cycling, Cricket, Boxing, Karate, Table Tennis, Pilates, Badminton, Basketball, Football and more.

The watch has a hydration alert feature that reminds the user to drink water throughout the day. The Boat Wave Pro 47 is IP67 water and dust-resistant.

The company claims that the smartwatch has a battery that can last for up to seven days. It also has fast charging support that can charge the smartwatch from 0 per cent to 100 per cent in 30 minutes.

20220315-113404