WORLD

Boat with migrants sinks in Greece

NewsWire
0
0

A boat carrying refugees and migrants crashed onto rocks off the island of Kythira in southern Greece and a rescue operation was underway, Greece’s Coast Guard said.

Passengers who alerted authorities shortly before the crash said on Wednesday that there were nearly 95 people on board, according to a statement from the Coast Guard as quoted by Xinhua news agency reported.

Seven people have been rescued so far, while strong winds reaching 8 on the Beaufort scale were blowing in the area, said the statement.

20221006-060402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Russian shelling in Kharkiv kills 4 people

    Women’s World Cup: Inconsistency of batters finally caught up with us,...

    3 dead, 1 injured after shooting in US state of Maryland

    ‘US economic recovery would reverse into recession if debt limit not...