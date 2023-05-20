INDIASCI-TECH

boAt’s Aman Gupta 1st Indian entrepreneur to walk red carpet at Cannes

NewsWire
0
0

Aman Gupta, Co-founder of homegrown audio and wearable brand boAt, revealed on Saturday that he and his wife Priya Dagar walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival — the first entrepreneur from India to do so at the prestigious event.

Gupta posted some pictures from Cannes on his Instagram, saying “proud to be the first entrepreneur from India to walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival”.

“Had always seen Aishwarya Rai or other celebs here at the Red Carpet. But I never knew I would get this opportunity too. If I can, so can you,” Gupta posted.

“I didn’t dream about this one. But now that I’m living it, the feeling is surreal. Thank you God. Thank you Life,” added Gupta, who wore a boAt watch at the event.

Dagar also shared images from the couple’s “Cannes Debut”.

According to Gupta, who’s also a Shark Tank India judge, boAt’s success cannot be accredited to a single function.

“boAt was born online and our marketing primarily revolves around the same. Affordable internet, as well as wide availability of smartphones, has forced brands to shift from traditional marketing to digital marketing and we are proud to be the disruptors in this wave,” he had recently said.

India saw the shipment of 25.1 million wearable units in the first quarter of 2023, registering a strong 80.9 per cent (year-over-year) growth.

Imagine Marketing (boAt) maintained the top place with 25.6 per cent share, growing by 102.4 per cent.

20230520-184603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indian firms tread with caution but are fast catching up with...

    Assam CM seeks ‘non-PSO like environment’ in 2-3 years

    Suvendu Adhikari’s convoy hit by speeding truck, political spat begins

    12 washed away as heavy rains trigger floods in Andhra