Bob Lee, founder of Cash App and current Chief Product Officer of cryptocurrency company MobileCoin, has been stabbed to death in a shocking incident here.

MobileCoin confirmed to ABC7 News that Lee was killed in a fatal stabbing in San Francisco on Tuesday.

The San Francisco Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing near the 300 block of Main Street in SoMa.

Lee was taken to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries. No arrest has been made so far in the case.

Before his current job, Lee was CTO of digital payment app Square. He had also worked at Google early in his career.

“Lee was a force of nature. Helped to birth Android and CashApp into our world. Moby was his dream: a privacy protecting wallet for the 21st Century. I will miss him every day,” Joshua Goldbard, CEO of MobileCoin, was quoted as saying in the report.

At Google, Lee focused on the core library development in the first few years of Android.

He then joined Jack Dorsey-run Square — the payment company that later became Block — to develop the Android app. He became the company’s first CTO and also created Cash App.

“It’s real. Getting calls. Heartbreaking. Bob was instrumental to Square and Cash App. STL guy,” Dorsey, CEO of Block, posted on social media.

Also known as ‘Crazy Bob’, he was an investor in tech startups like Elon Musk-run SpaceX, Clubhouse, Tile, Figma and others.

“So sad to hear of @crazybob’s untimely passing. I first met him in summer 2006. We remained connected over the years and he was an early supporter of Figma. It’s so hard to believe he is gone,” Figma CEO Dylan Field posted on Twitter.

