ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Bob Odenkirk joins ‘The Bear’ Season 2 in a guest role

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Bob Odenkirk has joined Season 2 of the hit dramedy series ‘The Bear’.

Character details for Odenkirk are being kept under wraps, but the actor is said to be boarding the show in a guest role, reports Variety.

‘The Bear’, which will premiere its second season in June, stars Jeremy Allen White as Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto, an elite chef who returns home to run his family’s Chicago sandwich shop after his older brother dies by suicide. Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce, Liza ColAn-Zayas, Edwin Lee Gibson, Corey Hendrix, Matty Matheson, Richard Esteras and Jose M. Cervantes comprise ‘The Bear’s’ chaotic kitchen staff, while Abby Elliott stars as Carmy’s sister, Natalie.

After its debut, ‘The Bear’ became FX’s most-watched half-hour series and took home trophies from the Screen Actors, Writers and Producers Guild Awards. Additionally, White won the Golden Globe for best actor in a TV series, musical or comedy. Season 1 of ‘The Bear’ is available to stream on Hulu.

Odenkirk currently stars as a college English teacher coping with a midlife crisis in dark comedy ‘Lucky Hank’.

In 2022, he wrapped up a 13-year run playing criminal lawyer and amigo del cartel Saul Goodman on ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Better Call Saul,’ for which he received five Emmy nominations in the lead actor category. ‘Better Call Saul’ will compete at the Emmys for the last time this year, for the second installment of its sixth and final season.

Odenkirk has also starred in ‘Nobody,’ ‘Undone’ and ‘Nebraska,’ and made memorable appearances in ‘I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson’ and ‘Little Women.’ He released a memoir in March 2022 titled ‘Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama.’

20230427-103402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Stars lack political draw (Column: B-Town)

    Remastered version of ‘Titanic’ to release for Valentine’s Day 2023

    New Avicii documentary set to release in 2023

    Tehran bars Iranian filmmaker to go to IFFI for backing protests