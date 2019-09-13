Bob Odenkirk roped in for thriller ‘Nobody’

Los Angeles, Sep 20 (IANS) “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk is all set to join the cast of upcoming thriller “Nobody”.

The Universal films follows the life of Hutch Mansell (essayed by Odenkirk), a suburban father, an overlooked husband and a nothing neighbour — a “nobody”, reported variety.com.

When two thieves break into his home one night, Hutch’s long-simmering rage is ignited and takes him to a brutal path, one that uncovers his dark secrets.

Ilya Naishuller is helming the project, with Derek Kolstad on board to pen the script. “Nobody” is slated to release on August 14, 2020.

