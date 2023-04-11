ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOOD

Bob Odenkirk strikes off starring in Marvel movie: Don’t think I’m built for that world

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Bob Odenkirk has opened up about what type of characters he likes to play and how it doesn’t align with what Marvel Studios produces.

“I always like to keep things grounded, relatable and smaller. I don’t think I’m built for that world,” he told The Independent in a recent interview, reports ‘Deadline’.

“I’m built for characters that make you feel like that guy could live next door.”

Some would argue that his 2021 action film Nobody is a character that doesn’t fall in the category he describes, but Odenkirk has a different perspective on Hutch.

“(Hutch) is still a family man, but his relationship to violence is different. He’s changed, but he’s still got a long way to go to find real balance in how he’s living his life,” he said about the character he’s reprising in an upcoming sequel.

Odenkirk added: “I care about this more than you could imagine. You’d think it’s the personal story of my life, and not an action-genre movie.”

Back in 2022 and during the Venice Film Festival, Odenkirk said he was inclined to do more action films after starring in Nobody.

“I was very surprised by Nobody. I had initiated that project because I had a feeling that the character I was developing in Better Call Saul was the kind of character you see in an action film,” he said.

“He has earnest desires and he was willing to sacrifice himself… I still train multiple times a week and if I get my way you’re going to see me doing more action. I found the action sequences a great deal of fun and close to doing sketch comedy… I love the early Jackie Chan films which had humour in them. I’d like to get that in the future.”

20230411-151802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    From onion bhajis to jogging in the rain: TV stars celebrate...

    ‘Hard to believe 20-year-old lady is no more,’ says Saurav Ganguly

    ‘In your light, I learn how to love’: Athiya, Rahul now...

    Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal discuss their future ‘Spider-Man’ plans