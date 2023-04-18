ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Bobby Deol, Ranbir Kapoor wrap up ‘Animal’ shoot

The filming of the upcoming film ‘Animal’, starring Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor, was wrapped up recently. In a video that has surfaced online, the two actors were seen cutting a cake at the wrap-up party on the sets.

The video also shows the entire team celebrating in the outdoors and braving the cold weather.

Wrapping up the shoot, Bobby said, “Every moment spent on the set was amazing. Ranbir is such a great co-star to work with and the entire team of ‘Animal’ has been a delight. I am excited and looking forward for the release”.

Bobby’s new look has him in a rugged and muscular avatar. From his chiseled abs to his broad shoulders, Bobby has perfectly adapted to the physicality of his character.

‘Animal’ is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures. The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. It is slated to release on August 15.

