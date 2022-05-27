Veteran actor Dharmendra is busy gearing up for his big release next year, the Karan Johar directorial – ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’.

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Bobby Deol, Dharmendra’s second son revealed how his father was convinced that he wouldn’t get to work in movies once he turned 70 years old. However, the actor is currently 86 years old and busy as ever.

Dharmendra is busy filming for ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ where he will star alongside Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The movie is scheduled to release in cinemas in February 2023.

In his interview with Film Companion, Bobby Deol shared, The other day, he was telling me, ‘Beta, main sochta tha ki 70 ki age tak main kaam karunga. Shayad uske baad kaam nahi mile, ya kaam nahi kar paunga. Aur aaj main 86 ka ho gaya hoon aur phir bhi kaam kar raha hoon (I thought I’d work only till the age of 70, and that I wouldn’t be able to get any work or maybe I won’t be able to do any work after that. But I’m 86 now, and still working)’.”

Bobby further continued and said, “It was the most awesome feeling I got when he said that to me, and that’s exactly what inspires me. I want to work till the last breath I take, because that’s what we are, we’re actors, we want to keep working. He was there in my family, the biggest inspiration, and I didn’t even see him when I had given up in life. Now I see all that around me, my brother, my dad, my cousins, my sisters are working.” Dharmendra started his acting career in 1960. He has been a mainstay in Bollywood for nearly six decades now. His son, Bobby Deol made his acting debut with ‘Barsaat’ which released in 1995. Bobby’s other acting credits include, ‘Gupt’, ‘Bicchoo’, ‘Soldier’, ‘Badal’, ‘Aur Pyar Ho Gaya’, ‘Humraaz’, ‘Ajnabee’ among others.