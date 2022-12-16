ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Actor Bobby Deol, who has had an eventful year with his performance in the OTT world with ‘Aashram Season 2’, has wrapped up shooting for his upcoming film ‘Shlok – The Desi Sherlock’, which he had announced earlier this year.

‘Shlok – The Desi Sherlock’ is directed by Kunal Kohli and marks the debut of Ananya Birla in Bollywood.

Bobby now has taken to his official social media account to announce the wrap-up of ‘Sholk’. The actor said: “And it’s a wrap for #Shlok. Had a wonderful time working with the A-team, some of the most amazing people I’ve worked with.”

‘Shlok – The Desi Sherlock’ is a spy thriller and Bobby will be taking the audiences by surprise as this is the first time we will see him on screen in this avatar.

Apart from ‘Shlok – The Desi Sherlock’, Bobby will be soon seen in Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’, ‘Aashram’ Season 3 and ‘Penthouse’.

The actor was last seen on screen in the thriller film ‘Love Hostel’. It also stars Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra. It is directed by Shanker Raman.

