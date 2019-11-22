Bobby: I’m sure my son would want to be an actor

Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Dharmendra’s sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol have found success in varying proportions in Bollywood, but Sunny’s son Karan Deol failed to create much of an impact with his debut film ” Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas” recently. All eyes are now on Bobby’s elder son, Aryaman.

According to a report in hindustantimes.com, Bobby has said Aryaman is inclined towards education for now, though someday he might want to be an actor.

“My son is studying management right now, and is inclined towards education. I am proud my son loves to study, and want him to have a very broad mind to think about the profession he wants to get into. One day, I am sure he would want to be an actor, but whether he will or will not, isn’t something I am sure about. He’s just 18, he can get himself into whatever he wants to,” Bobby told hindustantimes.com.

Bobby made his debut in Rajkumar Santoshi’s 1995 film “Barsaat”, which performed below expectation. His notable films since then have included “Soldier”, “Gupt”, and “Bichhoo”.

Lately, Bobby has been seen in “Race 3” and “Housefull 4”.

