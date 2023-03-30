SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Boca Juniors sack manager Hugo Ibarra

NewsWire
0
0

Boca Juniors have parted ways with manager Hugo Ibarra after a lackluster start to Argentina’s domestic football season, the Buenos Aires club said.

The 48-year-old will be replaced on an interim basis by assistant coach Mariano Herron; according to a Boca statement, a Xinhua report said.

“The reserve coaching staff is going to take charge for now, hopefully only for a few days,” club director Mauricio Serna said on Wednesday.

“It’s not easy, but we are already working to bring in a new head coach.”

Ibarra led Boca to 20 wins, seven draws and nine defeats after replacing Sebastian Battaglia last July.

Boca are currently 14th in Argentina’s 28-team Primera Division standings with 11 points from eight games.

20230330-090002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IWL: Odisha Sports ease past Sirvodem SC with a dominant win

    El Clasico, this weekend’s big game in La Liga

    I-League: TRAU win to keep third-place hopes alive

    ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC thrash Odisha FC 4-0