Kolkata’s reputed R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital has come under controversy following allegations of bodies coming for autopsy being used for a practical dissection workshop for the students of its ENT division.

Allegations are there that those bodies were dissected for practical classes and sent back to the morgue of the hospital for autopsy purposes. The development has somehow surfaced following allegations by certain members of the families of the victims whose bodies were used for that purpose. They alleged that this dissection for practical classes was done without their consent.

It is learnt that on January 5, five bodies came to the morgue of the medical college and Hospital for the purpose of autopsy. Prior to that, the ENT division gave a requisition to Principal, Dr Sandip Ghosh for five bodies for the purpose of use at an endoscopic sinus surgery workshop.

Accordingly, Dr Ghosh forwarded that request to the forensic medicine division of the medical college. It is alleged now that those five bodies which came for the purpose of autopsy were sent to the said workshop where dissections were conducted for practical training.

After the workshop, those bodies were again set back to the hospital morgue after which the autopsy was conducted.

However, the development has created controversy as legal brains point out that using bodies coming for autopsy cannot be used for other practical purposes without the prior permission of court, police and more importantly, the family members of the victims. As per norms in such cases, the autopsy report should clearly mention that endoscopic surgery was conducted before the post-mortem examination.

However, the family members of two such victims have alleged that the authorities concerned did not take any permission from them for that. Dr Ghosh told media persons that an internal enquiry in the matter will be done.

