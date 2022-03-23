INDIA

Bodies in drain case: One arrested after police scan footage

By NewsWire
One person has been arrested in connection with the case of murder of two people, whose bodies were found in a drain near the India International Centre, Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Atik, 24, a resident of Trilokpuri in east Delhi while the deceased were identified as Khurshid, 31, and Sajjad, 34, both residents of Bihar’s Araria district.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi, Amrutha Guguloth said that they had received a PCR call at 6.17 p.m. on Tuesday stating that two dead bodies were lying in a drain outside the India International Centre, Lodhi Estate.

“As the police reached the spot, the relatives of the deceased people were already there, and also identified the bodies,” she said.

Police registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including murder, and launched investigations.

“We examined all the CCTV cameras in the area. As per our preliminary investigation, accused Atik’s involvement in the said crime came to the fore and we arrested him,” the DCP said.

Atik has been previously found involved in a case of Arms Act registered at Sarita Vihar police station, while police revealed that one of the deceased, Khurshid, also had a previous involvement in a theft case.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that the people came to know about the dead bodies lying in the drain as there was no lid over the manhole. However, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) clarified that the manhole from where the corpses were recovered belonged to MTNL.

The NDMC also said that the drains which comes under their jurisdiction are not cleaned manually by NDMC employees/workers, but by mechanical means.

20220323-232003

