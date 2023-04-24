The bodies of 10 missing fishermen, who went missing in the Bay of Bengal, have been found, police said on Monday.

Addressing the media, Rafiqul Islam, officer-in-charge of Cox’s Bazar Sadar Police Station, said the bodies were found inside the cold storage of a fishing boat, reports Xinhua news agency.

All the victims had their hands and feet tied, said the police officer.

Locals saw the fishing boat floating on the western side of Sonadia Island and pulled it ashore, according to officials.

Upon receipt of the information, policemen and firefighters reached the spot and recovered the semi-decomposed bodies which are yet to be identified.

It is assumed by investigators that a gang of robbers attacked and killed the fishermen at least 10 to 12 days ago.

