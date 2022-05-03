INDIA

Bodies of 3 members of the same family recovered in Bengal

Bodies of three members of the same family were recovered from a house in West Bengal’s Nadia district, police said on Tuesday.

The three victims have been identified as Domon Rajowar (62), his wife Sumitra (55) and their daughter Mala (30).

Preliminary investigation revealed that the three were killed late Monday night.

Although Mala got married one-and-half years back, she recently started staying with her parents as her husband had to go out for professional reasons.

The police have started a probe to nab the perpetrators, as well as to ascertain the motive behind the killings.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Tanmay Ray, additional police superintendent, said: “Nothing more can be said right at this moment. No one has been arrested in this connection yet.”

However, a district police officer said that in all probability the killers were known to the victims and some old rivalry might be the reason behind the gruesome killing.

Local people said that Domon and Sumitra were daily wage earners and house from where their bodies were recovered was a rented one.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

