Bodies of 3 Sikhs killed in Kabul to be back on Monday: Harsimrat

Chandigarh, March 29 (IANS) Union Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Sunday said bodies of three Sikhs killed in the Kabul gurdwara attack, whose families were based in India, would be brought back to the country on Monday.

She appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take steps to facilitate the relocation of all Sikhs who wanted to leave Afghanistan and settle in India.

In a statement here, Harsimrat said the families of the two slain Sikhs belonged to Ludhiana in Punjab, while the third one is from Delhi.

“Sikhs in Afghanistan are undergoing a trauma. They are facing threats on a day-to-day basis. Earlier also there have been gruesome attacks on its members, including a terrorist attack in 2018. Many want to leave Afghanistan and relocate to India. This relocation should be facilitated at the earliest,” she said.

–IANS

vg/prs