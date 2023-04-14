The bodies of Atiq Ahmad’s son Asad and shooter Ghulam, who were killed in an encounter in Jhansi, are expected to reach Prayagraj from Jhansi late on Friday night.

The graves of both the deceased have been prepared side by side in the Kasari Masari village which is the family graveyard.

A huge crowd has gathered at the Chakia house of Atiq Ahmad for the burial which will take place later tonight.

Senior police officials said that the bodies were expected to reach Prayagraj late in the night and the burial will take place after that.

The family of Ghulam, one of the shooters involved in the Umesh Pal murder case, has refused to take his body.

His mother Khushnuda said that they have nothing to do with the son who tarnished the family reputation.

“I am also a mother. Umesh also had a mother. Ghulam got punished for his actions. He lowered our heads in old age. I never went outside the house in front of unknown people. He showed me this day as well. He has done wrong, for which he has been punished,” she said.

Ghulam’s brother Rahil Hasan said that he brought them on the road. “He is my brother, but he should have done something worthy of being a brother. He tarnished the name of our family. In such a situation, our family had already decided that in the event of an encounter, we would not go to collect the dead body of Ghulam,” he said.

Ghulam Mohammad was a resident of Rasulabad under Shivkuti police station area in Prayagraj.

After Ghulam Mohammad’s name surfaced in the Umesh Pal murder case, the administration claimed that his house was constructed illegally and it was demolished.

Sources said that Atiq was keen to take part in his son’s burial but there was no word on his request yet.

