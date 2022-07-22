Four men from Assam who have been missing since Tuesday were found dead on Friday in Arunachal Pradesh, the police said.

According to reports, they went to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh for an adventure trip and had gone missing from the state’s West Kameng district. Their bodies have been located in that area.

The youth were identified as Nayan Basumatary (30), Hirok Boro (32), Bedanta Barmahela (30), and Sanjiv Das (34) — residents of Nagaon in Assam.

As per the sources, they were travelling in a car from Nagaon to Tawang on July 19, and went missing on that day.

A senior official from West Kameng district said the bodies of four individuals and their car which was utterly damaged were found at a deep gorge near a river bank a few km ahead of Sessa waterfalls near the Bhalukpong area.

Due to heavy fog, their car might have skidded off the road, however, the exact reason behind the accident could not be ascertained, the official said.

The police have started operations to recover their bodies from the gorge.

The four men’s families were also unaware of their whereabouts as they could not establish any contact with them since they left home.

Meanwhile, the friends and relatives of missing persons had appealed on the social media seeking help from netizens to locate them.

