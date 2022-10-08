INDIA

Bodies of three young women found in Jhansi Dam

Bodies of three women were fished out of a dam located in the Mauranipur area in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi, late on Saturday night, police said.

A senior police official said the bodies may have come from the bordering Tikamgarh district of Madhya Pradesh.

Efforts are on to identify the victims, he said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rajesh S. said that information about a body floating in the Saprar dam was received from an irrigation department employee of Mauranipur.

He said the body was fished out and it appeared to be a woman aged around 25.

After a while, two more bodies were spotted. The victims appeared to be aged between 18 and 20, the SP said. No injury marks were visible on the bodies, he said.

It is likely that they were swept away from Tikamgarh district, the SSP said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

20221009-050602

