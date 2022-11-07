In two separate incidents in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, parents carried bodies of their children on two-wheelers after authorities allegedly failed to arrange the ambulances.

Both the incidents occurred on Monday in Khammam and Machilipatnam.

A tribal couple carried the body of their three-year-old daughter on a motorcycle for 68 kilometers in Telangana’s Khammam town.

Vetti Malla and Adi shifted the body of their daughter Sukki from Khammam to their native village Kothamedepalli in Enkoor mandal on a two-wheeler.

The girl died of fever and fits while undergoing treatment at the Khammam headquarters hospital and her parents did not have any money to hire an ambulance.

The girl’s parents alleged that the hospital staff showed no mercy. When the hospital staff failed to provide an ambulance to shift the body, the child’s father went to his village to get some help. One of the villagers provided a motorcycle on which the child’s parents brought the body to their village.

In the second incident that occurred in Andhra Pradesh’s Machilipatnam town, a 14-year-old boy’s body was carried on a two-wheeler by his father and another relative.

Golla Naveen, 14, died of drowning while taking a bath along with his friends at Manginapudi beach on Sunday. His body was found on the shore at Satrampalem village on Monday.

As the officials allegedly did not turn up even after one hour, Naveen’s father Nagraju and maternal uncle Bala Krishna carried the body on a two-wheeler to the district hospital mortuary.

Local officials, however, claimed that the body was shifted without informing them.

20221107-235203