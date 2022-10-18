INDIA

Bodies of two children, kidnapped from Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi, found in Delhi

The bodies of two children, who went missing from Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi area three days ago, were recovered from the forest area behind the Qutub Minar station, police said on Tuesday.

On October 15, a case under section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Bhiwadi phase-III police station in Rajasthan on a complaint that three children, Aman (13), Vipin (8) and Shiwa (6) had gone missing.

“During investigation, the Rajasthan Police’s Crime Branch nabbed three accused, who had also demanded a ransom from the victims’ families,” said a senior police official.

“On sustained interrogation, the accused confessed to having killed the children and dumping the bodies in a jungle behind Qutub Minar metro station,” he said.

Further, a team of the Crime Branch in Bhiwadi came to Mehrauli and along with the Delhi Police team, a search was launched. “On the instance of the accused, the bodies of Aman and Vipin were recovered,” said the police official.

“However, a boy aged about 5 to 6 years-old was found near Ahinsa Sthal picket in the city on October 16 morning. He could not disclose anything about himself except his and his father’s name. He has been identified as Shiwa. He is presently at a children home at Lajpat Nagar,” said police.

