INDIA

Bodies of two children recovered from well in Gujarat

NewsWire
Bodies of two children were recovered from a well while their mother is still missing in Gujarat’s Jamnagar district.

The bodies of five-year-old Devraj and three-month-old Riya were recovered on Friday.

Kalavad Rural Police Sub Inspector S V Patel said that Dahod native Badiya Palash and his family were residing at a farm of Nitesh Dangariya where he works as a labourer.

On Thursday evening, when Badiya returned home, he did not find his wife and two children and started searching for them.

The police were informed and a search was launched to trace the missing. On recovery of the children’s bodies, police have registered a case of accidental death. Police are searching for Badiya Palash’s wife.

Police suspects that if the woman has not committed suicide, then she must have thrown her children in the well.

Investigation is on.

20221015-171404

