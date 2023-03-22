INDIA

Bodies of two women, with heads missing, found in Bihar’s Madhubani

NewsWire
0
0

Two beheaded bodies of women were found in Bihar’s Madhubani district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident was reported from a mango grove in Parsa village under Araria outpost where some villagers spotted the bodies in the morning. Following the incident, a large number of villagers assembled at the spot while panic spread in the area.

DSP, Jhanjharpur Aashish Anand said: “We have recovered two dead bodies with missing heads and sent them for a post-mortem examination. The dead bodies are not been identified yet. There is an apprehension of rape too. Efforts are on to identify them.”

“The local villagers have spotted the dead bodies and informed the police. A team of Araria police station headed by SHO Balwant Singh reached the spot and investigated the incident. He has recovered the dead bodies and other proof,” he added.

20230322-192604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Andhra government withdraws controversial order on women police

    After denying the news, Rakhi’s husband announces they are married

    Man stabs cousin to death in Delhi

    Closer, not far