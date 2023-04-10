INDIA

Bodies of woman, children fished out from river in Bihar’s Begusari

A day after a woman, along with three kids, jumped into Burhi Gandak river in Bihar’s Begusarai district, police, with the help of the SDRF, managed to fished out the dead bodies on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Pooja Kumari, 32, her daughter Tanya Kumari, 10, and sons Aditya Kumar, 8, and Aayush Kumar, 6.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon when Puuja Kumari, along with her three children, went on the bridge located at Mohanpur under Dandari police station.

After reaching the bridge, she called up her husband Ravi Kumar to inform that she is taking the extreme step, along with the children, as she is miffed with the domestic disputes with family members. She then put the mobile phone on the bridge and jumped in the river with her children.

“It is a painful incident. We have recovered the dead bodies and handed them over to the family members. We are initiating action on the basis of a written complaint given by the parents of Pooja,” Superintendent of Police, Begusarai, Yogendra Kumar said.

