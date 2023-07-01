INDIA

Bodo leader Hagrama Mohilary demands a new Lok Sabha seat in Assam

Bodoland People’s Front Chief Hagrama Mohilary on Saturday demanded an additional Lok Sabha seat for the Bodoland region.

He along with his party members staged a sit-in demonstration in Gossaigaon and said that they wanted to have a separate Lok Sabha seat for Udalguri.

He said that Udalguri comes under the Darang Lok Sabha constituency and the MP elected from here does not give attention to the issues faced by people living in Udalguri.

Numerous activists participated in the protest, including well-known leaders like former Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) deputy chief executive Khampa Borgohain, MLA Rabiram Narzary, Rahindra Brahma, Munmun Brahma, and other BPF party members.

