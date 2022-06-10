COMMUNITY

Body found in Milton golf club creek

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
0
10

Halton police is investigating the discovery of a body in the water of Sixteen Mile Creek located on Royal Ontario Golf Club in Milton.

The golf course contacted police on Thursday June 9, at around 1:00 pm, after spotting the body.

The Halton police marine unit removed the body with assistance from the Peel Regional Police Marine Unit and Milton Fire and it has been confirmed to be male. Investigators are still working to determine the identity of the person found.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Halton Regional Police Service non-emergency line at 905 825 4777. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

