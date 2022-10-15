INDIA

Body of college student recovered from drain in Greater Noida, family suspects friends’ role

NewsWire
0
0

The body of a 22-year-old student of Galgotias University in Greater Noida, who went missing three days ago, was found in a drain about 800 metres from the varsity campus.

The family members of the deceased suspect his friends’ role behind his death.

The deceased has been identified as Yashasvi Raj (22), who had gone out with his friends for partying on October 12. He was missing since then.

According to the police, Raj was a second year student of B.Sc agriculture at the Galgotias University. On October 13, a missing person’s case was lodged at the Dankaur police station.

On Saturday, Raj’s body was found in a drain near the university.

The family members of the deceased have been informed about Raj’s death after a police team was rushed to the spot.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Vishal Pandey, said, “There was no injury mark on the body. His watch, wallet etc. were found next to the body. During questioning, it has been found that Raj had gone to party with his friends. The body has been sent for post-mortem. The matter is being probed thoroughly and necessary action will be taken.”

20221016-001804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TN to form millet special zones

    Complaint lodged against mother of Telugu actress in K’taka by husband

    Angry exchanges over the phone between Kerala Minister, cop goes viral

    SC closes contempt proceedings in 1992 Babri demolition case