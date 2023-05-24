INDIA

Body of IIT Kharagpur student exhumed; family alleges institute influencing probe

NewsWire
0
0

The family of former IIT Kharagpur student Faizan Ahmed, whose body was exhumed by a special team of officers for a second post-mortem following a court order, alleged that the institute has been trying to influence the investigation.

Ahmed, a mechanical engineering student was found dead in the hostel of IIT Kharagpur on October 14 last year. The authority of the institute claimed that he died by suicide, while the Ahmed’s family alleged that he was killed.

The family filed a petition in the Calcutta High Court over his unnatural death.

Ahmed was a resident of Assam’s Dibrugarh district.

Recently, the Calcutta High Court ordered the exhumation of the body and a second-post-mortem. After his family gave their consent, Faizan Ahmed’s body was exhumed on Tuesday.

In the presence of a four-member police team from the Kharagpur Town police station in West Bengal, forensics experts from the Assam Medical College and Gauhati Medical College performed the exhumation procedure at the Amolapatty burial place in Dibrugarh town.

The family of the late student, the local police, and magistrate Gautam Priya Mahanta were also present.

The corpse was deposited in the mortuary in Dibrugarh for the night.

On Wednesday, it was taken to Kolkata by the special team officers accompanied by Ahmed’s family.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that a team from IIT Kharagpur was also insistent to be present during the exhumation process, but the family of the deceased student resisted strongly.

The family members told reporters here, “IIT Kharagpur authorities have been trying to derail the investigation.”

Notably, the decomposed body of 23-year-old Faizan Ahmed, was found in room C-205 of the Lala Lajpat Rai Hall of Residence in the institute premises on October 14 last year.

Two days later, his body was buried at the Amolapatty burial ground in Dibrugarh town.

20230524-153203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Himachal to import eight lakh trout from Denmark

    Tollywood drugs case: Actor Tarun appears before ED

    At home surprises for your mother on this Mother’s Day

    Har Ghar Jal should be society-driven programme: Jal Shakti Minister