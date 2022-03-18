HEALTHINDIA

Body of Karnataka student killed in Ukraine to be donated to medical college

By NewsWire
0
0

The family of Karnataka student Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, who died in war-torn Ukraine, has decided to donate his body to a medical college in the state.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced that the body of Naveen would reach Bengaluru International airport early on Monday.

Shekarappa, the killed student’s father, on Friday said that he was saddened as the process of bringing back the body of his son was delayed. “Now, the sadness has gone away after learning that we will be able to see his body for the last time,” he said.

The body is reaching the Chalageri village on Monday, he said. After performing the final rites, the family has decided to donate the body to the S.S. Medical College of Davanagere, he added.

The decision has been taken to enable the medical college students with their studies, he said.

He also thanked everyone for bringing back his son’s body after 21 days.

Naveen’s mother Vijayalakshmi has also thanked authorities for bringing back the body of her son, saying this has bought some solace.

Naveen was killed in Kharkiv city on March 1 when he had come out of bunker in search of food. The state government has paid over Rs 25 lakh compensation to his family.

20220318-233805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Nodal officers appointed in TN for differently-abled people’s vax

Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid jab linked to low platelet count: Study

Scientific Advisor’s home care tips to manage COVID

Covid vax hesitancy in poor nations may spur new variants