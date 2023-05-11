INDIA

Body of man found hanging from tree in Delhi

The body of a man was found hanging from a tree in north Delhi’s Civil Lines area, a police official said on Thursday.

The 22-year-old deceased was identified as Rahul, a resident of the Khyber Pass locality in Civil Lines.

The Civil Lines police station received a call on Thursday morning about a man’s body hanging from a tree, following which a police team immediately rushed to the spot.

“At the location, Rahul, who worked as labourer, was discovered hanging from a tree using a cable wire. The district crime team, FSL team, and FSL Rohini have visited the scene, and action under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) is being initiated,” the official added.

