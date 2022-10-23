SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Body of man killed by IS found in Afghanistan

NewsWire
0
0

The body of a tribal elder Hajji Saifullah, who was allegedly killed by the IS group in the northern Takhar province was found on Sunday, provincial police spokesman Abdul Mubin Safi said.

Safi added that three militants affiliated with the IS group, who were involved in the abduction of Saifullah, had already been killed by security forces.

Saifullah’s body was found on Sunday and has been handed over to his family for burial, the official said.

Saifullah, according to locals, was a strong supporter of the Taliban-run caretaker administration, Xinhua news agency reported.

Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takors said on his Twitter account that security forces stormed a hideout of IS operatives and killed three insurgents, including a commander named Farooq, in Dasht-e-Qala district of Takhar province.

Afghan forces have increased their crackdown on the rival IS outfit as six operatives of the armed group were killed in Kabul early Saturday while five more had been killed in the northern Kunduz province several days ago.

20221023-201802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Disinformation emerges as global pandemic: Pakistani FM

    Delta variant detected in Colombo

    Temple attack a conspiracy against minorities in Pak

    Custody of Mamunul, 2 other Hefazat leaders extended