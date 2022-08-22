INDIA

Body of missing girl from J&K’s Samba recovered in Ludhiana

NewsWire
0
0

The dead body of a girl, who went missing from J&K’s Samba district, was recovered by police on Monday in Ludhiana city of Punjab.

Police sources said that a girl studying in Samba degree college did not reach home on Saturday in Madkola village in Sumb area of Samba district.

“The family lodged a missing report. Today the body was recovered from Ludhiana by Punjab Police, who made the identification from the identity card of the deceased,” sources said.

When the body reached Samba on Monday, agitated family members, relatives and neighbours blocked the Jammu-Pathankot national highway.

Authorities were seen trying to pacify the agitators.

20220822-132802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Maha to undertake study for phasing down coal-fired power plants: Aaditya...

    Ultimate goal is to win matches and trophies with FC Goa,...

    TN woman, lover arrested for murdering husband

    Jindal Global Law School launches LEAD, CLAIM programmes