INDIA

Body of missing Mexican journalist found

NewsWire
0
0

The body of a missing Mexican journalist, who was working with a leading daily La Jornada, has been recovered from the western state of Nayarit.

The body of Luis Martin Sanchez Iniguez, 59, who had been missing since Wednesday, was found on Saturday, BBC reported.

Two messages were attached to his chest but authorities are yet to reveal what was written.

Sanchez’s death is being seen as murder linked to his work.The journalist was last spotted in Xalisco, a Nayarit town, that has long been linked to drug cartels.

Sanchez’s death has sparked worldwide outrage with various journalist bodies condemning the killing and demanding justice.

As per the international advocacy group Reporters Without Borders, Mexico is considered one of the most dangerous country for journalists. Around 150 journalists have been murdered in Mexico since 2000.

2023070936410

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Railway police in K’taka on high alert amid Agnipath protests

    PM Modi’s clean chit to China a body blow to national...

    ‘Aar Ya Paar’ trailer promises a gripping tale of a tribesman...

    Narrow escape for passengers of Vikramshila express