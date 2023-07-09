The body of a missing Mexican journalist, who was working with a leading daily La Jornada, has been recovered from the western state of Nayarit.

The body of Luis Martin Sanchez Iniguez, 59, who had been missing since Wednesday, was found on Saturday, BBC reported.

Two messages were attached to his chest but authorities are yet to reveal what was written.

Sanchez’s death is being seen as murder linked to his work.The journalist was last spotted in Xalisco, a Nayarit town, that has long been linked to drug cartels.

Sanchez’s death has sparked worldwide outrage with various journalist bodies condemning the killing and demanding justice.

As per the international advocacy group Reporters Without Borders, Mexico is considered one of the most dangerous country for journalists. Around 150 journalists have been murdered in Mexico since 2000.

