INDIA

Body of missing tourist in Kerala’s Munnar recovered

NewsWire
0
0

The dead body of tourist, Roopesh was recovered 17 hours after he went missing during a minor landslip at Munnar in Kerala’s Idukki district of .

Roopesh (43), native of Kozhikode, went missing on Saturday after a landslide swept away the tempo traveller in which he was travelling. The vehicle plunged into a 100 m deep gorge.

A 24-member team of tourists, including Roopesh was returning from Munnar’s top station in two vehicles when the tempo traveller in which he was travelling was caught in heavy rainfall.

With mud and boulders filling the road, the vehicle was not able to move and Roopesh and the driver made everyone else move to a safe place and were trying to push the vehicle. Suddenly mud and boulders came falling again. While the driver jumped to safety, Roopesh was hit by boulders and went missing.

Earlier, the Meteorology department had issued an orange alert in Munnar, which is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the state.

The Idukki district collector Sheeba George has banned traffic from Munnar -Vattavada road till further orders and night traffic has been banned in Devikulam traffic from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

A.Raja, MLA of Devikulam while speaking to the media persons said that the heavy and incessant rain has made search operations difficult. He said that the search operations continued on Sunday morning and the body was found near the gorge from where the damaged van was also found.

20221113-130603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Power crisis is minimal in Bihar’

    GE arm buys 49% stake in Continuum’s wind project in Gujarat

    Fit-again Neeraj Chopra confirms his participation in Lausanne Diamond League

    Yogi for 24X7 ambulance availability