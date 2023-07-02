INDIA

Body of priest found hanging in temple premises in Aligarh

NewsWire
0
0

The body of a 75-year-old priest, Ramdas, was found hanging in the temple premises in Aligarh.

The incident took place in Naugava village under the Gangiri police station on Saturday.

The family of the priest, who reside in the nearby village of Nagla Dhimar, have alleged murder and filed a police complaint.

Meanwhile, the body has been sent for post-mortem.

According to a villager, priest Ramdas used to stay in the Shiva temple premises and was taking care of it for the last five years and offering prayers.

SSP Aligarh, Kalanidhi Nathani, said, “|The police received information that the body of Ramdas, the temple priest, was found hanging. The police field unit conducted a spot inspection. A case has been registered and a probe is on.”

2023070232589

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CSIR’s 3 new missions with AI, ML technologies

    Boyfriend admits killing Indian-origin teen in London

    Punjab CM slams targeted killing of two Sikh traders in Pakistan

    Gujarat Assembly passes 8 Bills on penultimate day of Budget session