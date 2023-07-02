The body of a 75-year-old priest, Ramdas, was found hanging in the temple premises in Aligarh.

The incident took place in Naugava village under the Gangiri police station on Saturday.

The family of the priest, who reside in the nearby village of Nagla Dhimar, have alleged murder and filed a police complaint.

Meanwhile, the body has been sent for post-mortem.

According to a villager, priest Ramdas used to stay in the Shiva temple premises and was taking care of it for the last five years and offering prayers.

SSP Aligarh, Kalanidhi Nathani, said, “|The police received information that the body of Ramdas, the temple priest, was found hanging. The police field unit conducted a spot inspection. A case has been registered and a probe is on.”

