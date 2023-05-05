Mortal remains of Indian Army flight technician, craftsman Pabballa Anil, who died in an Army helicopter crash in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, were brought here on Friday.

The 29-year-old aviation mechanic hailed from Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana. Two pilots were also injured when the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) of the Army crash-landed in the remote Marwah area of Jammu and Kashmir’s hilly Kishtwar district on Thursday.

According to a defence statement, the body of battle casualty craftsman (AF) Pabballa Anil of the Army Aviation Squadron (UH) arrived by a service aircraft at Air Force Station Hakimpet.

“He sacrificed his life in the line of duty on 04 May 2023 when an Army Aviation ALH Dhruv helicopter while on an operational mission made a precautionary landing on the banks of the Marua River in the Kishtwar region of Jammu and Kashmir,” it said.

A wreath-laying ceremony was organised to pay tributes to the valiant soldier by the Indian Army. Major General Rakesh Manocha, General Officer Commanding Headquarters Telangana & Andhra Sub Area laid a wreath and paid homage to late Cfn (AF) Pabballa Anil.

The mortal remains departed to his native village Malkapur in Rajanna Sircilla district by road and last rites will be conducted with full military honours at his native place.

Anil had been serving in the Army for the last 11 years. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

According to family members, he had come to the village only a month ago. Anil had participated in the birthday of his younger son and also took part in a local fair in in-laws’ village Korem.

Family members were shocked that Anil, who was with them till 10 days ago, is no more.

Meanwhile, Telangana’s Industry and Information Technology Minister K.T. Rama Rao has condoled the death of Anil in the helicopter crash.

The minister said in his message that it was painful to lose a young jawan in the accident. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and assured them that the government will stand by them.

