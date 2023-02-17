INDIA

Body of TN man allegedly shot by K’tak forest dept during ‘hunting’ recovered

NewsWire
0
0

The body of a 37-year-old man hailing from Tamil Nadu’s Salem district, who was allegedly shot by the Karnataka forest department officials during a hunting expedition in Karnataka, was found floating in Pallar river at Erode on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Raja, who had gone to the forest along with his friends from Mettur and Dharmapuri on February 14.

The family members of Raja and his friends said that the Karnataka forest department officials opened fire at them seeing them in the forest.

The relatives of Raja alleged that he got hit by a bullet and reportedly went missing.

The friends of Raja, who went with him for the alleged hunting expedition, told mediapersons that he jumped into the river to escape from the forest officials and had gone missing since then.

The decomposed body of Raja has been sent to the government hospital in Mettur. His post-mortem will be conducted on Saturday and only then it could be ascertained whether he got hit by a bullet.

The Karnataka Police had lodged a complaint with the Madeswaram Malai police station regarding the incident and had alleged that hunters had allegedly fired at them.

20230217-191404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Raj CM writes to PM, seeks further cut in excise duty...

    Nearly 300 tribals from B’desh in Mizoram, state govt believes more...

    Online classes affecting health of school kids: Kerala Minister

    Teacher sentenced to 20 yr-prison term for raping minor