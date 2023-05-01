INDIA

Body of unidentified woman found in Mathura

A semi-naked body of an unidentified woman was found in an abandoned pump house near Mathura railway station in Uttar Pradesh.

Senior officials, along with a forensic team and dog squad reached the spot. They collected samples and have initiated a primary investigation.

The woman is said to be around 18 years old, but her identity is yet to be ascertained.

Police suspect that the she was raped before being killed and it seems that it has been 48 hours since the victim had died, said a senior police officer.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Abhishek Tiwari said, “The victim is yet to be identified. A post-mortem examination will reveal the reason behind the death and whether she was subjected to any sort of sexual assault.

“Forensic teams have gathered samples for lab testing. Three teams have been constituted to investigate the entire case in detail. CCTV cameras are also being examined.”

Further details were awaited

