Body of UP woman, killed 6 months ago, found

The body of a woman, who was allegedly killed six months ago, has been recovered by the Sambhal police, police said on Friday.

It was recovered from the courtyard behind the accused’s house on Thursday.

Sambhal Superintendent of Police, Chakresh Mishra, said, “We were informed by a man that his elder brother, along with a few other family members, had killed his wife six months ago on suspicion of an illicit relationship. Police reached the spot and recovered the woman’s body from the courtyard behind the house of the accused.”

The highly decomposed body has been sent for a DNA test and further probe.

The husband of the deceased and another family member have been arrested.

Further investigations are on.

