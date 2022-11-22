The Kolkata police have recovered the body of a young woman from Bihar with her throat slit from an abandoned shanty in a slum under the busy Sealdah flyover in central Kolkata.

The deceased has been identified as Anjali Kumar (18). She was a resident of Madhubani area in Bihar. City police sources said that she came to Kolkata recently with three other persons for treatment. The three persons with whom she came to Kolkata are absconding.

The body has been sent for postmortem and a joint team from the local Entally police and the homicide division of the city police have started investigating the matter.

Police sources said that on Monday night, the slum residents informed the Entally police station about the body of a woman in the abandoned shanty. A person, whose name the police has not disclosed, informed that she came for treatment to Kolkata from Bihar’s Madhubani area along with three associates. The police immediately rushed to the spot, recovered the body but could not trace her three companions.

Although the police have got the names of the three companions, they refused to divulge details. Later, the sleuths of the homicide division also reached the spot.

