INDIA

Body of woman killed in US mall shooting arrives in Hyderabad

NewsWire
0
0

Mortal remains of 27-year-old Aishwarya Thatikonda, who was killed in a mass shooting at a mall in the United states on May 6, have been brought home.

The body arrived at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Hyderabad late Wednesday and the last rites will be performed Thursday.

The woman engineer from Hyderabad was among nine persons killed in a mass shooting at a mall near Dallas.

Aishwarya and eight others were killed when a gunman opened fire at Allen Premium Outlets mall in Allen near Dallas in Texas State.

Her Indian friend was also injured. A total of seven persons were wounded in the incident.

A resident of Saroornagar area in Hyderabad, Aishwarya was working as project manager in a company called Perfect General Contractors LLC in Texas.

Her father Narsi Reddy works as a judge in Rangareddy district court. The family was planning to leave for the US to bring the mortal remains. However, Telugu Association of North America (TANA) made the arrangements to send the body in coordination with various agencies.

Aishwarya, who obtained a Bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Osmania University, did her MS in construction management from Eastern Michigan University.

20230511-112405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    K’taka CM tells officials to gear up for effective implementation of...

    PM Modi lauds K’taka CM for ‘ensuring’ victory over 3 Rajya...

    Hybrid terrorist arrested from J&K’s Baramulla

    JNU: A fulcrum of Left Vs Right rumble